Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov headlines the UFC's return to the Netherlands

The UFC will return to the Netherlands in September with a heavyweight showdown featuring local favorite Stefan Struve against rising contender Alexander Volkov.

UFC officials announced the new pairing on Saturday.

Struve (28-8) will enter his latest UFC main event off a two fight win streak, including victories over former title challenger Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva as well as Daniel Omielanczuk.

The 29-year-old heavyweight is a native of the Netherlands, and he'll look to make his home country proud when he returns on September 2.

Volkov (28-6) has been flawless during his UFC career thus far with a perfect 2-0 record over a pair of very tough heavyweight challengers.

Most recently, Volkov dispatched former "Ultimate Fighter" winner Roy Nelson in a lopsided decision, and now he'll get his first chance to main event in the UFC in September.

Struve vs. Volkov is the first confirmed fight for the upcoming UFC event in the Netherlands at the Rotterdam Ahoy with more bouts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC | Zuffa LLC via Getty Images