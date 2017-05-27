Sixers coach Brett Brown alleges a former assistant defrauded him of more than $550K

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown was in Australia Friday to testify in a court case involving a former assistant and longtime friend who allegedly defrauded him of over $550,000. The details, via Philly.com:

Brown went to a municipal Magistrates Court in Brisbane on Friday to testify in the trial of former friend Shane Heal, who is under investigation by Australia's equivalent of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Heal, who had two stints in the NBA, has been charged by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission over various incidents of misconduct in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Brown is a witness in the case.

The Australian Associated Press reportedthat Brown claimed on the stand that Heal defrauded him of $750,000 Australian -- around $558,000 U.S.

Heal played for Brown in the Australian National Basketball League in the '90s, an was an assistant on Australia's national team when Brown was head coach from 2009-11.

He also appeared in 43 games for the Timberwolves in the 1996-97 season, then briefly returned to the NBA for six games with the Spurs in 2003 after playing six years in Australia. Brown would become an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio the following season.

