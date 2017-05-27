Ryan Blaney passes Kevin Harvick late for XFINITY win

CONCORD, N.C. -- On a Saturday whenKevin Harvick dominated most of the first and the final stages of the Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ryan Blaney did the same in the middle and led the only laps that mattered at the end.

That gave Blaney his fifth career series victory, and his first of this season in five starts. He led a race-high 107 laps overall -- all but the last three during the middle portion of the race.

Blaney took the lead for good on the final restart with three laps to go, grabbing the lead from Harvick as they battled side-by-side coming out of Turn 4 at the 1.5-mile track.

Harvick dominated the first stage, leading 38 of the 45 laps. And Blaney was even more dominant while winning the second, leading 44 of 45.

But after pit stops, Austin Dillon emerged with the lead with 38 laps to go. Harvick was hot on his tail, though, and Blaney was right behind Harvick in third.

He kept it even after the ninth caution of the day came out when Brendan Gaughan brushed the outside wall with 30 laps remaining, as his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing crew pulled off a flawless, fast pit stop.

On the ensuing restart, Dillon had to hold off a hard-charging Harvick and did so. Blaney then passed Harvick for second before yet another caution flag flew when Michael Annett hit the wall.

This time, on the restart with 20 to go, Harvick cleared Dillon to take the lead before the 11th caution of the day came out, courtesy of Elliott Sadler losing control of his No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet and hitting the inside wall.

"I just got really loose going into Turn 3 and tore up a really good race car," Sadler said.

Harvick then held off Blaney's No. 12 Team Penske Ford on the next restart with 15 to go, and was pulling away when Bubba Wallace lost a tire and brought out the final caution to set up a three-lap shootout at the end.

Harvick chose the outside line for the restart, with Blaney to his inside on the front row.

And this time, Blaney cleared Harvick as they barreled out of Turn 4. He then sailed away to the victory.