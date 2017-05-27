Kyle Larson fastest in final practice for Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Larson topped the speed charts in final practice for the Coca-Cola 600 with a fast lap of 186.400 miles per hour.

Ryan Blaney, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, and Erik Jones rounded out the top-five positions.

Blaney's No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford has been fast all weekend, as Blaney posted the fastest time in Saturday morning's practice session.

Jones has been the most consistent driver throughout the weekend with practice speeds in top-five for each session.

There were a few sketchy moments in the Happy Hour practice session as Brad Keselowski suffered some damage after getting into the wall. It should be repairable without moving to a backup car.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. found some speed in the final practice session and posted the seventh fastest lap after being 14th and 22nd in the first two sessions of the weekend.

The Coca-Cola 600 starts Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Kevin Harvick starts from the pole for the longest race of the NASCAR season.

Check out the full practice results below.