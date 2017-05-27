Iannetta's home run in 9th rallies D-backs to 10-inning win

After Godley shines again, @Dbacks rally late to beat Brewers pic.twitter.com/iYZmOOIxkT FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 27, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- The Arizona Diamondbacks benefited from a disputed call at the plate that saved a run, then watched the bullpen blow a late, one-run lead.

Their big bats saved the game in the late innings of a wild, 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Jake Lamb hit an RBI double in Arizona's two-run 10th after Chris Iannetta tied the game with two outs in the ninth with a solo homer to help the Diamondbacks get their fifth straight win and 10th in their last 11 games.

"It's been fun. This is the way baseball should be," Iannetta said.

Improving to 31-19, the Diamondbacks tied the 2002 team for the second-best record in franchise history through 50 games. The 2000 Diamondbacks hold the mark at 32-18.

Chris Iannetta's ninth-inning homer propels @Dbacks to extra-inning win pic.twitter.com/vQq90CGr6i FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 27, 2017

"It's not always going to happen, but the way we're playing the game right now is the way you want to play the game," Iannetta said about the team's hot streak.

Arizona starter Zack Godley and Brewers counterpart Junior Guerra settled into a fast-paced pitcher's duel going into the sixth before each offense started chipping away at the bullpens.

Chris Owings scored the first run in the 10th on a wild pitch by reliever Wily Peralta (5-3) before Lamb added the insurance run by doubling to the right-field corner in handing the Brewers their fifth straight loss.

Iannetta had tied it at 2 in the ninth, hitting his solo homer off a 98 mph fastball from Brewers closer Corey Knebel. Hernan Perez's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth that had given the Brewers a one-run lead.

"I thought he took a great approach on a 98 mph fastball and he did it without any reluctance," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "It was a very clutch moment."

Lovullo: "When we needed to get it done, we got it done and that's what matters most." pic.twitter.com/ctjyWEmLur FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 27, 2017

T.J. McFarland (2-0) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth. Fernando Rodney picked up his 13th save by tossing a scoreless 10th, but provided a couple nervous moments after allowing two flyouts to the warning track.

Lamb also hit a solo shot in the fourth, his team-high 14th of the year.

STARTING TIME

Godley lowered his ERA to 1.99 after allowing five hits and striking out six over six shutout innings. The right-hander made his fourth quality start.

COUNSELL EJECTED

For the Brewers, it was a disappointing finish to a tense final few innings.

With his team trailing 1-0 in the sixth, manager Craig Counsell was ejected after arguing an out call at the plate to end the inning that was upheld on replay review.

#Brewers manager Craig Counsell on play at plate not being overturned: "It's like you're arguing against a ghost." pic.twitter.com/PPSBOdRTmZ — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 27, 2017

Counsell said he was more angry about the initial call than the review.

"I just saw, if you put the angles together, he didn't tag him on time until he crossed the plate," Counsell said.

FIGHT TO FINISH

With a man on first, the game ended after Travis Shaw's long fly was caught in deep right by David Peralta.

"Our team is showing heart," Brewers first baseman Eric Thames said. "But everything that can go wrong -- knock on wood, I don't want anybody to get hurt or anything -- is going wrong."

UP NEXT

Arizona's Zack Greinke will look to keep his impressive run in May going when he faces his former team in the third game of a four-game weekend series. Greinke (6-2) has a 0.66 WHIP this month, the second-lowest monthly mark of his career behind his 0.58 WHIP in July 2015. The right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 12 2/3 innings against Milwaukee. The Brewers will send a former Diamondback to the hill in right-hander Chase Anderson (2-1).