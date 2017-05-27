How to watch the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea

The FA Cup started with 736 teams from all across England (and a handful from Wales) competing for the country's preeminent cup. Of those hundreds of teams, only two remain -- Arsenal and Chelsea.Now, in the final match of the English season, and in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley, the two teams will battle for the FA Cup crown.

On the Chelsea side, they're trying to put a ribbon on their already successful season. The Blues are the Premier League champions and now they're trying to make it a double. Meanwhile, Arsenal have had a massively disappointing season, finishing in fifth place and putting Arsene Wenger's job on the line. A win in the FA Cup would give them one crowning achievement this season, and maybe even be what keeps Wenger in charge at the Emirates.

The match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show. Coverage will continue through the end of the match and the trophy presentation. The match can also be streamed live on FOX Sports Go.

The FA Cup final will be followed by MLS's fiercest rivalry in the second half of the FOX doubleheader as the Portland Timbers travel to Seattle for a clash with the Sounders (2:30 p.m. ET).

