Gustafsson, Teixeira on weight; one fighter over by 5 pounds at UFC Fight Night in Sweden

Two of the best light heavyweights in the world will meet on Sunday in Sweden as Alexander Gustafsson faces Glover Teixeira in a pivotal matchup at 205 pounds.

A day ahead of the show, Gustafsson and Teixeira both hit the scale to weigh in for their fight that could have title fight implications for the winner.

Gustafsson came in at exactly 205 pounds while Teixeira took advantage of the one pound allowance for non-title fights as he tipped the scale at 206 pounds.

In the co-main event, highly touted prospects Volkan Oezdemir and Misha Cirkunov both came in at exactly 206 pounds to make their light heavyweight fight official.

The only fighter to miss weight was Darren Till, who came in a whopping five pounds over the limitfor his fight against Jessin Ayari in a welterweight contest (171 pound allowance in a non-title fight).

Due to the extreme nature of missing weight, Till will be fined 30-percent of his purse for the infraction but his fight with Ayari will move forward as scheduled. The penalty for missing weight will go to Ayari as a result. Till will also have to weigh-in again on Sunday to ensure he hasn't gone over 187 pounds.

Here are the full weigh-in results for UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira.

MAIN CARD (1 p.m. ET on FS1)

MAIN EVENT: Alexander Gustafsson (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (206)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs Misha Cirkunov (206)

Peter Sobotta (171) vs Ben Saunders (168)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (170) vs Omari Akhmedov (171)

Oliver Enkamp (170) vs Nordine Taleb (170)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs Alex Nicholson (185)

PRELIMS ON FS1 (11 a.m. ET on FS1)

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs Damian Stasiak (134)

Trevor Smith (186) vs Chris Camozzi (186)

Reza Madadi (156) vs Joaquim Silva (156)

Nico Musoke (171) vs Bojan Velickovic (170)

EARLY PRELIMS (10 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Darren Till (176)* vs Jessin Ayari (170)

Marcin Held (156) vs Damir Hadzovic (156)

*Till fined 3o-percent of his purse for missing weight.

