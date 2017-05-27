Frankfurt player suspended after getting tattoo, says he's 'been nailed to the cross'

It's not often that a player gets the ax for getting a tattoo, but that's exactly what happened to Eintracht Frankfurt defender Guillermo Varela. The Uruguayan defied his manager and team doctors and got a tattoo despite orders not to, and the tattoo became infected. As a result, Frankfurt suspended the player and will almost certainly not look into extending his loan from Manchester United.

"This behavior is grossly negligent and harms the whole team," Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic said earlier this week, via the Associated Press. "Guillermo's path at Eintracht is ended with this action. The club cannot tolerate that a player goes against the coach and doctor's advice before such an important game."

Now, Varela is firing back at the team calling the punishment disproportionate. "I've been nailed to the cross as if I'd violently attacked the coach or done something else," he told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

The 24-year-old didn't stop there in his effort to defend his name, which he said had been "besmirched."

"I wonder what Real Madrid would have to do with Sergio Ramos. He gets tattooed every week," he said. "I can't explain why I've been punished so hard."

It's safe to say that Varela's time at Frankfurt is over and it's getting uglier by the day. At this rate, Frankfurt might pack his bags for him.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

