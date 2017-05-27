Cole Custer talks racing for Tony Stewart, getting advice from Kevin Harvick

In his first full-time NASCAR XFINITY Series season, Cole Custer is well on his way to becoming a household name among fans who are looking to support the next generation of talented drivers.

Along with the challenges that come with being a fresh face on the XFINITY scene, the 19-year-old driver is thriving in Stewart-Haas Racing's inaugural season with the No. 00 in the series.

Custer's best XFINITY finish came at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2016, where he finished fourth behind only Monster Energy Series regulars Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon and Joey Logano.

So far in 2017, Custer scored a season-best fifth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in April. His one top five and two top-10 results currently places him 12th in the points standings.

Ahead of Saturday's Hisense 4K TV 300 (12:30 p.m. ET, FS1), take a ride to Charlotte Motor Speedway with Custer in his 2000 Ford F-150 as he talks about racing for three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart, getting advice from 2014 champ Kevin Harvick and what he does for fun away from the racetrack.

16

View gallery



