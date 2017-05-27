Christopher Bell's No. 18 car fails XFINITY post-race inspection

CONCORD, N.C. -- NASCAR officials found Christopher Bell's No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry to be too low during post-race inspection following Saturday's XFINITY Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In his XFINITY debut, Bell spun on Lap 5 but was able to rebound for an impressive fourth-place finish.

The penalty for the particular violation is typically a 10-point deduction and a one-race crew chief suspension. Any penalties by NASCAR will be announced later in the week.

Cars of race winner Ryan Blaney (12), Kevin Harvick (41), Tyler Reddick (42), Austin Dillon (2) and Bell's No. 18 will all be taken back to the NASCAR R&D Center in Corcord, North Carolina.

