Bryce Harper honors fallen soldiers with Memorial Day-themed cleats

Bryce Harper is honoring soldiers who have fallen with Memorial Day-themed cleats.

The Washington Nationals star revealed images of his Under Armour Harper 2 signature cleats on his Twitter account Saturday:

The HARPER 2 coming at you! Memorial Day edition pic.twitter.com/uGtpGMJNfL — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) May 27, 2017

The cleats pay tribute tomembers of the military who have lost their lives in service. It features an image of the Marine Corps War Memorial on one side, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the other, and"Honor the Fallen" displayedon each side.

This isn't the first time Harper has shown off his patriotism. The Nationals star also unveiled star-spangled cleats last Fourth of July.

