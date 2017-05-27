Brewers sign Ernesto Martinez, Jr. of Cuba

The Milwaukee Brewers signed international free-agent Ernesto Martinez Jr., the team announced Saturday.

More Brewers coverage

Martinez, a 17-year-old native of Cuba, played first base and outfield forFrance in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. His father had played professionally in France in recent years.

He's listed at 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds.

Our scouting staff did a great job identifying and evaluating Ernesto, assistant general manager MattArnold said in a press release. Mark and David have been very supportive of our international scouting efforts, and this signing is consistent with that message. Ernesto comes from a baseball family and understands the challenges ahead. He is a very smart player and plans to work very hard to reach his goal of becoming a Major League player. We are happy to have Ernesto join the Brewers family.