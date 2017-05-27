Angels, MLB honor military with special Memorial Day hats, jerseys

One of the cooler things Major League Baseball does each year is the release of special hats and jerseys for its teams during holidays throughout the season. Just a few weeks back, the likes of Mike Trout and Albert Pujols donned pink accented hats and jerseys to celebrate Mother's Day, and the special unis are back this weekend for Memorial Day.

We're very proud to wear our #MemorialDay uniforms all weekend long. Here's a peek… A post shared by Los Angeles Angels (@angels) on May 27, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Honoring those proud men and women that have served our country, the Angels and their MLB counterparts are wearing uniforms with army green numbers and caps featuring camo bills.

As a cool nod to the military, there are five stars representing the five branches of the military on the side of players' hats and jersey sleeves.

Trout and co. will wear the military-inspired jerseys and hats to round out their weekend series in Miami before returning to the Big A for a Memorial Day match up with the Atlanta Braves.