Aaron Ramsey praises Arsene Wenger, says 'hopefully he'll be here next season'

Arsenal's tumultuous season came to an end on Saturday, but it ended on a high note with a decisive win in the FA Cup final. The Gunners saw off 10-man Chelsea for a 2-1 victory and Wembley, capping theirdisappointing season with a trophy.

Much of Arsenal's consternation is laid at the feet of their manager, Arsene Wenger, whose future after two decades at the club hangs in the balance. There have been " Wexit" marches, planes flying "Wenger Out" banners and even derisive chants from opposing fanbases mocking the situation.

Saturday's win saw a revitalized Arsenal side, however. They looked nothing like the team that finished fifth in the Premier League, just shy of Champions League qualification. The players appeared to play for their manager, hungry to redeem the Frenchman amid all the scorn. Aaron Ramsey, who scored the match winner, was effusive in his praise for Wenger following the match.

"He's been fantastic for me, fantastic for these players. He deserves this," Ramsey said in a post-match interview with the BBC.

"Fair play to him, he's changed the system and it's paid off. So, hopefully, he'll be here next season because we owe him a lot."

Through it all, Wenger has remained guarded about his situation. He's said a decision has been made, but even that statement seems murky given an Arsenal board meeting set to take place in the near future. Is Saturday's trophy-winning performance enough to keep Wenger around? Or will he leave the club on a high, beating a London rival to deliver a record-setting 7th FA Cup as a manager?

We know that if Ramsey has his way, Wenger will be back in the technical area next season.

