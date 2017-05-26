Watch all of the Red Sox's record-tying 20 strikeouts in 20 seconds

The Rangers went down swinging (and missing) in Thursdays 6-2 loss to the Red Sox, who made history in the final game of their three-game sweep.

Boston pitchers combined for 20 strikeouts, matching the MLB record for a nine-inning game. Starter Drew Pomeranz fanned 11, and relievers Heath Hembree (two), Robby Scott (one), Matt Barnes (two) and Craig Kimbrel (four) took over from there. Here are all 20 Ks conveniently packaged in 20 seconds:

We tied an @MLB record for strikeouts in a 9-inning game tonight by recording 20! https://t.co/pRbGp5PFcM pic.twitter.com/FT2rxcDhke — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 26, 2017

Kimbrel actually struck out four batters in the ninth inning after Nomar Mazara reached first base after swinging and missing at a ball that got past catcher Christian Vazquez and was ruled a wild pitch.

After the 20-K debacle, Texas batters have struck the sixth-most times (410) in the majors. And Red Sox pitchers are tied for third with 448 strikeouts.

