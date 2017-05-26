Vikings sign rookies Johnson, Gedeon, Isidora

The Minnesota Vikings have signed rookies Jaleel Johnson, Ben Gedeon, and Danny Isidora, the team announced Friday.

Johnson, a defensive tackle out of Iowa, was taken in the fourth round (109th overall). He is expected to compete for significant playing time in the trenches.

Gedeon, another Big Ten player taken by the Vikings in the fourth round, played linebacker for Michigan. He racked up 106 tackles and 4.5 sacks during his senior season, earning All-Big Ten honors.

A fifth-round pick out of Miami, Isidora adds much-needed depth to the Vikings offensive line. He started his final 39 games of his college career and played in thesenior bowl.

Minnesota has signed five of 11 rookies drafted. Wide receiver Rodney Adams and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo signed on Thursday.