USMNT and USWNT players will wear rainbow jerseys for gay pride month

U.S. Soccer has dropped some spiffynew rainbow kitsto raise money for a good cause, coinciding with LGBTQ Pride month in June.

On Friday, U.S. Soccer announced it would be joining in initiatives to support the You Can Play Project, which aims to end discrimination against athletes. As part of that,both national teams will be rockin' some new, colorful kits. Take a look:

The U.S. men's national team will wear theirs on June 3 when they play a World Cup qualifying tune-up vs. Venezuela, while the women's team will wear theirs on in Sweden and Norway on June 8 and June 11.

A set of game-worn rainbow-numbered jerseys will later be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to the You Can Play Project.

This isn't the first time U.S. Soccer has used a rainbow-themed accent to show support for the LGBTQ community. After the tragic Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, USMNT captain Michael Bradley worked with U.S. Soccer and club teams to createa rainbow armband to show support in a touching gesture. The armband and his jersey were later auctioned off for the victims of the shooting.

