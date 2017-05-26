Tristan Thompson had the best reaction to LeBron's joke about not going bald like MJ

LeBron James spent Thursday talking about Michael Jordan, from amorning discussion about his pursuit of MJ's records to postgame reflections after passing His Airness for the NBA playoff career scoring record.

LeBron went on about how he idolized Mike and patterned his career after him in many ways -- though he joked "I didn't go bald like Mike, but I'm gettin' there."

To which Tristan Thompson had one of the all-time great reactions -- one that will be memed for many years to come.

LeBron: "I didn't go bald like Mike, but I'm gettin' there." (look at Tristan Thompson's reaction) pic.twitter.com/d2WFZ5weDU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 26, 2017

The look on Tristan Thompson face when LeBron said "I didnt go bald like MJ did" might be my favorite postgame presser moment in NBA history — Chillin in my Bacta (@AminESPN) May 26, 2017

Look how loose the Cavs are. Could they be having any more fun? Bring on the Warriors!

Make your third straight Finals? HAVE SOME FUN! Kevin Love, JR Smith & Tristan Thompson mess with LeBron James after the win. pic.twitter.com/bG2J11u8Rg — FOX Sports: NBA (@HoopsOnFOX) May 26, 2017

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports | Brian Spurlock