This week's bowtie represents ... Boot Campaign

WHAT IT MEANS:
Established in 2009, Boot Campaign is a national charitable organizationdedicated to promoting patriotism for America and our militarycommunity; raising awareness of the unique challenges service members
face during and post-service; and providing assistance to militarypersonnel, past and present, and their families.
Boot Campaign was introduced to the BowTie Cause through VeteranAmbassador Johnny Joey Jones meeting Dhani Jones and discussing a wayto support military personnel.
Boot Campaign's very own Digital Camo design.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED:
