This week's bowtie represents ... Boot Campaign

WHAT IT MEANS:

Established in 2009, Boot Campaign is a national charitable organizationdedicated to promoting patriotism for America and our militarycommunity; raising awareness of the unique challenges service members

face during and post-service; and providing assistance to militarypersonnel, past and present, and their families.

Boot Campaign was introduced to the BowTie Cause through VeteranAmbassador Johnny Joey Jones meeting Dhani Jones and discussing a wayto support military personnel.

Boot Campaign's very own Digital Camo design.

Saturday watch @Ken_Rosenthal rock the @BootCampaign #bowtie today on#MLBonFOX to promote patriotism & spread word on support needed for

our military.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED:

Website: http://www.bootcampaign.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bootcampaign

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bootcampaign