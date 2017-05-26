Penguins advance to Stanley Cup Final with thrilling double-OT victory in Game 7

The Pittsburgh Penguins are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final.

It needed seven games and two overtimes in the finale, but Chris Kunitz netted the game-winner to close out the series for the Penguins on Thursday night in Pittsburgh. The 37-year-old Kunitz had gone 34 games without a goal before scoring twicein Game 7 to power the Pens to victory.

The Senators came into the series as underdogs -- as they did in their previous two series -- but they battled hard and put up one hell of a fight until the end, surprising many by pushing the Penguins to seven games.

Ultimately, though, it's the Penguins taking home their second consecutive Prince of Wales Trophy as Eastern Conference champions. They'll move on to the Cup Final to face the Predators with a chance to be the NHL's first repeat champions since the Red Wings in 1997-98.

In case you were wondering, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby did indeed touch the trophy one again, just as he did last year and when the Penguins won the Cup in 2009. (He didn't touch it in 2008 and the Penguins went on to lose the Cup Final to the Red Wings.)

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be Monday night in Pittsburgh.