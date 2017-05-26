Indians to unveil Frank Robinson statue in Heritage Park

Cleveland, OH The Cleveland Indians will unveil the new Frank Robinson statue in Heritage Park at Progressive Field on Saturday, commemorating Robinsons experience as one of baseballs pioneers.

Frank Robinson became the first African-American manager in Major League history on April 8, 1975, as a player-manager for the Indians. He served two years in that capacity, and as the Tribes manager alone in 1977.

Robinson played 21 seasons in the Majors, for the Reds, Orioles, Dodgers, Angels and Indians. He hit 586 home runs 10th all time and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. He also managed for the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Montreal Expos and Washington Nationals.

Hank Aaron, who held baseballs all-time home run record from 1974 to 2007, will be on hand, as will Sharon Robinson, the daughter of Jackie Robinson. The ceremony will begin at 2:15PM, and SportsTime Ohio will air a one-hour special on Sunday following the Indians game against the Royals with footage from the special event. The special also will be aired:

Wednesday, May 31: 9:30PM

Thursday, June 1: 7PM

Thursday, June 8: 8PM

Saturday, June 10: 7PM

Sunday, June 11: 8PM

Saturdays game is being televised nationally on FS1.

(Cleveland Indians press release)