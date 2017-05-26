Former Southern WR shares video of himself walking less than 2 years after paralysis

Devon Gales life changed forever on Sept. 26, 2015, when the Southern University wideout collided with Georgia kicker Marshall Morgan during a second-half kickoff.

Gales was stretchered off the field and suffered damaged vertebra in his neck resulting in a diagnosis of paralysis from the waist down after surgery.

On Thursday less than two years after that diagnosis Gales shared this video on Twitter of him walking with assistance:

Twelve steps. What a lesson in determination and perseverance.

As for Morgan, he visited Gales in the hospital the day after the accident, and the two struck up a lasting friendship. So much so that Gales attended Morgans wedding this March.

