Former Southern WR shares video of himself walking less than 2 years after paralysis
Devon Gales life changed forever on Sept. 26, 2015, when the Southern University wideout collided with Georgia kicker Marshall Morgan during a second-half kickoff.
Gales was stretchered off the field and suffered damaged vertebra in his neck resulting in a diagnosis of paralysis from the waist down after surgery.
On Thursday less than two years after that diagnosis Gales shared this video on Twitter of him walking with assistance:
Im on the way!! pic.twitter.com/4Kz77luWdT
— devongales (@devongales) May 25, 2017
Twelve steps. What a lesson in determination and perseverance.
As for Morgan, he visited Gales in the hospital the day after the accident, and the two struck up a lasting friendship. So much so that Gales attended Morgans wedding this March.
