Floyd Mayweather defends match up against Conor McGregor

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been traveling lately but he plans to return home soon so he can sit down to begin negotiations for his return to action against UFC champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor has already come to an agreement with the UFC for their split of any potential pay-per-view revenue as well as getting permission to take the fight, and now it comes down to negotiations with Mayweather to make the fight a reality.

Mayweather recently spoke to DJ Whoo Kid on his Siriux XM show where he gave the latest update on the fight while sounding confident that the fight would happen.

"Once I get back to Las Vegas, to my hub, we'll find out how everything plays out. I'll communicate with Al [Haymon], I'll communicate with Leonard Ellerbe, we'll sit down and see what we can come up with and hopefully the McGregor fight can be made," Mayweather said ahead of the full interview airing on Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. on DJ Whoo Kid's show.

"We didn't agree yet. Everything takes time, we'll just see."

Throughout the build up to the proposed super fight, Mayweather has been told numerous times that a bout against McGregor would be a mismatch of epic proportions considering the UFC lightweight champion has never competed in boxing professionally.

Meanwhile, Mayweather is arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time with a perfect 49-0 record in his career.

Still, Mayweather defends the matchup because he believes McGregor offers opposition whenever he's on the feet and the multi-million dollar payday he'll receive for the fight probably doesn't hurt either.

"This is a boxing match. He's a hell of a stand-up fighter. I can't take that away from him," Mayweather said about McGregor. "Only time McGregor has been defeated was when he was on the ground. When he was standing up, he always was victorious. He's a power puncher. He's a tough competitor. I'm a tough competitor.

"We have to go out there and give the world and the fans what they want to see excitement."

11

View gallery





Zuffa LLC via Getty Images | Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC