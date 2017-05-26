Dodgers share encouraging news on Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda's health

Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda is recovering after surgery to replace his pacemaker on Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday.

Tommy Lasorda underwent surgery to replace his pacemaker yesterday. He's doing well and looking forward to returning to Dodger Stadium. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 26, 2017

It was reported last Saturday that Lasorda, 89, had been hospitalized in intensive care, though few details about his condition were known.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976-1996, winning four NL pennants (1977, 1978, 1981, 1988) and two World Series titles (1981, 1988). He compiled a 1,599-1,439 record in that span and earned NL Manager of the Year honors in 1983 and 1988.

