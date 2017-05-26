Ayesha Curry shows off her rap skills, rocks a crowd with Steph and E-40

The NBA Finals don't start until June 1, so we have a lot of time to kill before the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off Round 3.

But if it's possible to win the lead-up to the Finals, well, let's just crown the Currys right now.

Here's Ayesha Curry showing off her rap skills and rocking a crowd at the Bottlerock fesitval with Steph and Bay Area legend E-40.

Ayesha Curry just dropped bars at Bottlerock pic.twitter.com/ljtaSuITWG — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) May 26, 2017

Is there anything better than Ayesha rapping about cooking at a music, wine and food festival in Napa Valley while her All-Star hubby serves as hype man?

Your move, Cleveland.

