The Audible Podcast: The Memorial Day all-Mailbag edition
Bruce and Stew answer feedback from last week's Athlon Top 50 college football players of the last 50 years list (2:00), before jumping into the Mailbag, to which they devote the entire episode to, and discuss your emails about Ohio State's offseason hires of Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day (25:00); Are Notre Dame fans too hard on Brian Kelly? (33:00); And much more.
