Wayne Rooney says he's 'more or less' made up mind about his Manchester United future

Wayne Rooney pretty much knows what the future holds for him. But whether that's staying at Manchester United, going back to Everton or moving abroad, he won't say. Instead, he'll wait two weeks before letting the rest of us know what he's decided.

When asked after the Europa League final whether he's decided on his future, Rooney said,"more or less, yeah."

It doesn't appear that Rooney will be forced out of Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinhotelling BT Sport that he would be "happy" if his captain decided to stay with the Red Devils.

The problem for Rooney is he's no more than a squad player for Manchester United who appears to have recognized that he isn't going to crack the first team ever again. Mourinho will happily use him off the bench and to start when the squad needs to be rotated, but that's it.

Is Rooney comfortable with that? He could be considering it means he gets to stay at Manchester United, where they appear to be back on the right track under Mourinho. But he may want go play more, even if that means going elsewhere, or it's possible he wants a change of scenery.

Right now, we're all guessing. Rooney knows what he's going to do, he just won't share. That is except for saying that if he's playing in the Premier League, it will be only for Manchester United or Everton.

"There's lots of offers on the table, both in England, abroad and really that's what I have to decide on. I've played for two Premier League clubs and they're the only two Premier League clubs I'll play for."

Two weeks of speculation about a decision that's been made. Let it begin.