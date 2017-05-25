Victor Cruz agrees to one-year deal with Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have one of the worst receiving units in the NFL, but its getting a bit of a boost from Victor Cruz. The veteran wide receiver has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Bears, ending a brutally long wait on the free-agent market.

Cruz returned to the New York Giants last season after missing all of 2015 and most of 2014, catching 39 passes for 586 yards and one touchdown in 15 games. He got off to a great start but struggled down the stretch. In the final eight games, he caught only 15 passes for 255 yards, including two games in which he had two or fewer targets.

The veteran receiver thinks he knows why his production was so limited in the second half of the season, blaming it on the Giants. He said this week that the team essentially sabotaged his second half to make it easier when it came time to cut him.

I felt it all year long. Halfway through the year Im ballin, the other half Im not getting the ball. And youre just like, Whats going on? It was like OK, I see whats happening. They dont want me here anymore. Cruz saidon "The Breakfast Club" morning radio show. A lot of people probably dont know this Lets say I played well was a 1,000-yard receiver last year it would have been more difficult from a fan perspective to cut me.

Well probably never know if Cruzs allegations are true, but its hard to believe a team in the playoff mix would purposely steer clear of an aging receiver to make his eventual release easier to handle.

Fortunately, both sides have moved on from the entire situation with Brandon Marshall joining the Giants and Cruz now signing with the Bears. Hell round out a depth chart that features Kevin White and Cameron Meredith at the top. Its not a strong unit, and there are still no guarantees Cruz makes the team.

