Titans lineman clears up confusion on injured finger it was beer, not catfish

Several members of theTennessee Titans, like countless othersaround Nashville, have caught playoff hockey fever with the Predators' run to the Stanley Cup Final thisspring. They've been spotted hanging at Nashville home games gettingrowdyin the crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

But have they gottentoointo it?

Recent rumors suggested that Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan may have injured his finger while participated in team's strange tradition of throwing catfish on the ice.

We know for sure that Lewan has embraced thetradition, thanks to an Instagram video he posted during Game 6 of the Western Conference Final this week.

If they wanted us to refrain from throwing things on the ice they should have stopped scoring!!! We are going to the cup!! #Catfish @predsnhl #becauseitsthecup A post shared by Taylor Lewan (@taylorlewan) on May 22, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

There's nothing to suggest in that video thatLewan suffered any kind of injury, and he wants to set the record straight. The cut on his finger didn't come from a catfish…it came from a can of beer.

. @TaylorLewan77 dispelled the rumor he cut his finger on a catfish @PredsNHL game. Said it's not true. He cut it on a beer can. @Titans pic.twitter.com/31NsGinpQG — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 23, 2017

You heard him: It wasn't the catfish that cut him. It was a beer can.

God bless offensive linemen.

The Predators better hope the Titans don't tell Lewan and his teammates to reel it back inas a result of these rumors. With the Preds heading to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final next week, they need these guys more than ever.

