Royals-Yankees series finale postponed due to weather

A day full of rain in the forecast prompted the postponement of the Royals' game in New York on Thursday afternoon.

The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 25, which had been an open day on the schedule for both teams. The Royals will go from Chicago to New York for the make-up game, while the Yankees will be arriving from Toronto.

Thursday afternoon's scheduled game would have been the last of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. The Royals went 1-2 in the first three games, sandwiching two losses around a win Tuesday night. The Royals lost 3-0 on Wednesday night.