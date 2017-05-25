Manchester United and Manchester City join to donate 1million to We Love Manchester Emergency Fund

They're bitter rivals on the pitch, but neighboring Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City have come together to donate 1 million ($1.3 million) to anemergency fund set up following Monday's terror attack in the city.

"We have all been humbled by the strength and solidarity shown by the people of Manchester in the days since the attack," said Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak."The hope of both our clubs is that our donation will go some small way to alleviate the daunting challenges faced by those directly affected and that our acting together will serve as a symbol to the world of the unbreakable strength of the spirit of Manchester."

"The barbarism of Monday evening's attack has shocked everyone," said Manchester United executive chairman Ed Woodward.

"Our clubs are right at the heart of our local communities in Manchester and it is right that we present a unified response to this tragedy.

"The money will help, of course but the work of the two clubs and their respective foundation and community scheme can build on the fantastic spirit that Mancunians have shown in the immediate aftermath."

Players have stepped up and shown their support as well, with Manchester United and Manchester City starsWayne Rooney and Yaya Toure both committing 100,000 each to aid in efforts.