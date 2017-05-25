LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan as NBA's all-time playoff scoring leader

Michael Jordan might be the greatest basketball player of all time, but the NBA's playoff scoring crown belongs to LeBron James.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar surpassed Jordan's 5,987 postseason pointson a3-pointer late in the third quarter, his 29th point of Game 5 and 5,989th in his playoff career.

There is one asterisk the first round of the playoffs was best-of-five for Jordan's entire career, while the opening round has beenbest-of-seven during James'run. Combine that differencewith LeBron's long playoff runs (and all the series that have gonethe full seven games in his career), and Jameshas played in 212 career playoff games to Jordan's 179.

His Airness still owns the all-time playoff points per game record at 33.45; Jamesis fifth (28.25), trailing Allen Iverson (29.73), Jerry West (29.13), and Kevin Durant (28.44).

James entered Thursday night's game averaging 32.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks in 41.4 minutes per game this postseason.

