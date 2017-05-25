Jose Aldo is done answering questions about Conor McGregor

Jose Aldo hasn't faced very many bad nights during his tenure with the UFC but there was none worse than his 13-second knockout suffered to Conor McGregor in 2015.

It was essentially a nightmare turned to reality after Aldo engaged in a year long feud with McGregor including a worldwide media tour that turned volatile on more than one occasion. In the end, Aldo's seven-time defending featherweight title streak came to a crashing halt with one punch that handed the Brazilian his first loss in over a decade.

Since that time, Aldo has done everything in his power to book a rematch with McGregor but to no avail. Despite winning the featherweight title in the Irishman's absence and McGregor moving up to 155 pounds to win a title in that division, Aldo still can't escape questions about him any time a microphone is placed in front of his face.

Of course it's difficult for any fighter to look back on a particularly tough loss, but for Aldo it's almost like he can't escape that 13-second knockout no matter what he does with his career.

So at this point, Aldo is making it clear that he's moving past McGregor once and for all. He's done pursuing the rematch because Aldo knows it's not going to happen so there's no real reason he should still be answering questions about McGregor anymore.

"The UFC tried to make this fight happen again. It didn't happen. The guy does not want to fight with me again so may it be the last time that people ask," Aldo barked during the UFC 212 pre-fight media conference call on Thursday. "He doesn't want to have anything to do with me anymore and that's fine.

"People don't need to keep asking me about Conor McGregor anymore. It's happened. It's in the past."

Even with the rivalry that Aldo shared with McGregor for the better part of a year and the simmering disdain he's felt for the current lightweight champion ever since, he actually has no regrets about what happened outside of the loss itself.

Aldo knows he can't change the past so he can't sit and complain about the loss to McGregor any longer.

Instead, Aldo is just moving forward with his career and he's happy that his star got even brighter during the infamous showdown with McGregor from nearly two years ago.

"I fought Conor, it's something that I try to take the best out of. I'm not going to sit around and cry, but in the end we did lose a fight so if I were to go back and change anything, I would change that," Aldo said.

"Really everything else that went around it, the vision was promoted, the UFC, myself I was promoted so I try to see the good in it, the silver lining."

