Erik Jones tops opening Coca-Cola 600 practice at Charlotte

Practice for the longest race on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule began Thursday afternoon with an 85-minute session in advance of Sunday nights Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (5:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

And when it was all said and done, it was a strong showing for the Toyota contingent, led by Erik Jones at 192.713 miles per hour. Jones speed was the best of practice.

Second fast was seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who turned a best lap of 192.472 mph in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Cup series points leader Kyle Larson was third at 192.465 mph in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick completed the top five.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.s struggles continued, as he was just 22nd in practice for his final Coca-Cola 600.

Two drivers had minor wall bangers in the session, Clint Bowyer about halfway through practice and Larson with less than 10 minutes left.

Qualifying is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET tonight, with coverage on FS1.

The track is dark tomorrow, but there will be two practices on Saturday, the first at 9 a.m. and the second at 11:30 a.m.

Check out the full practice results below.