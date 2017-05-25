NHL
Ducks' Lindholm, Vatanen require offseason shoulder surgeries
Anaheim Ducks defensemen Sami Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm need offseason shoulder surgeries, GM Bob Murray said on Thursday.
Lindholm is expected to miss 4-5 months while Vatanen's rehab will take longer.
Also on Thursday: Nate Thompson was said to have played during the Ducks' postseason run with a hairline fracture in his ankle. Kevin Bieksa suited up for the final three games of the season with a torn MCL.
And finally, Patrick Eaves and Rickard Rakell's high-ankle sprains kept them from being more effective in the playoffs.