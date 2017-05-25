Ducks' Lindholm, Vatanen require offseason shoulder surgeries

Anaheim Ducks defensemen Sami Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm need offseason shoulder surgeries, GM Bob Murray said on Thursday.

Lindholm is expected to miss 4-5 months while Vatanen's rehab will take longer.

#NHLDucks coach Randy Carlyle looks back on the season: "We were a lot closer than people give us credit for." https://t.co/RFFbZCZE9F pic.twitter.com/UBAl0mFSup — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) May 25, 2017

Also on Thursday: Nate Thompson was said to have played during the Ducks' postseason run with a hairline fracture in his ankle. Kevin Bieksa suited up for the final three games of the season with a torn MCL.

And finally, Patrick Eaves and Rickard Rakell's high-ankle sprains kept them from being more effective in the playoffs.