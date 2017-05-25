Bucs coach Dirk Koetter apologizes for 'unprofessional' Twitter jab at Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some Twitter fun at each others expense this week, but apparently this is the kind of thing Bucs coach Dirk Koetter takes pretty seriously.

Even though the Bucs didnt start it and we all know from our misspent youth on the playground that whomever started it is 100 percent at fault Koetter apologized for his teams (well, his teams Twitter handlers) role Thursday.

"I want to make sure, on behalf of the Bucs organization, that I apologize to the Falcons," Koetter said after an OTA practice. "Whatever that was supposed to be that went out on social media, that's not what our organization is all about. That was totally unprofessional and not smart on our part, whoever was responsible for that. Heck, we want to be playing in the Super Bowl, and we were home sitting on our butt while they were playing. So we have no room to be making fun of anybody that was in the Super Bowl, whether they won or not."

Video: Bucs coach Dirk Koetter apologizes for team's tweet to Falcons mocking "28-3" SB score. "Unprofessional," he said to mock NFC champs. pic.twitter.com/gQaA1LxMMO — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 25, 2017

So what led to all this?

First, the Bucs were selling fidget spinners, the hot item for nervous nellies everywhere.

These are going FAST! Check out the official #Buccaneers Fidget Spinner at our online store! SHOP NOW: https://t.co/dp3Q13TNhL pic.twitter.com/RS2eoAKjFg — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 22, 2017

The Falcons then threw the first punch albeit it a pretty light blow with a jab at their NFC South rivals.

And then the Bucs hauled out the 28-3 meme to mock the Falcons for losing their huge Super Bowl lead settling the score in more ways than one.

Maybe uncalled for to go there, but again didnt start it! Hopefully Koetter can lighten up a bit on his teams social media folks. It's not even June and he's reached midseason intensity.

