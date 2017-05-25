Brewers' Davies out-pitched by Diamondbacks' Ray in series-opening loss

MILWAUKEE -- Robbie Ray pitched seven innings of two-hit ball to lower the NL's second-best road ERA to 0.57, Gregor Blanco and Chris Owings homered, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 Thursday night for their ninth win in 10 games.

Ray (4-3), coming off a dominating performance against San Diego in his last start, did not allow a run for the second straight outing. He struck out nine and walked none to send the Brewers to their season-worst fourth straight loss.

Arizona has won four straight to move 11 games above .500 for the first time since 2011.

Blanco, who went 3 for 4, hit the second pitch of the game off Milwaukee starter Zach Davies (5-3) for his fourth career leadoff home run. Owings tied his career high with his sixth of the season leading off the second. David Peralta had a RBI double in the third and Paul Goldschmidt scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

