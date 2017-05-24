Stipe Miocic joins MGK for halftime performance during Cleveland Cavs playoff game

There's little doubt that UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is a hardcore supporter of all things Cleveland and he even made an appearance at the Cavaliers' playoff game on Tuesday night where they went up three games to one over the Boston Celtics.

Miocic has been a Cavs supporter for years but he enjoyed the spotlight last season when the team brought him out to a playoff game after he won the heavyweight title from Fabricio Werdum. Miocic seemed to be a good luck charm because the Cavs went onto defeat the Golden State Warriors to become NBA champions.

Now in the midst of another playoff run, Miocic returned for the Cavs' halftime on Tuesday night where he made an appearance alongside Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK).

MGK called out the reigning heavyweight champion to join him on the floor while he performed his song "Till I Die", which is his own personal love letter to the city of Cleveland and the same track that Miocic uses when he walks out to the Octagon.

Miocic definitely seemed to enjoy himself as he fired up the crowd ahead of the second half before the Cavs took home the win.

