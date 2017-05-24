Royals reinstate Gordon, place Karns on 10-day DL

The Kansas City Royals' newest proud papa is back in the dugout.

Alex Gordon has been reinstated from the paternity list. The left fielder's wife, Jamie, gave birth Monday to daughter Joey Lynn, the couple's third child.

Congratulations to Alex Gordon and his wife Jamie on the birth of their baby girl, Joey Lynn! #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/iaStQmgzQc — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 23, 2017

Gordon played in the first game of a doubleheader in Minnesota on Sunday, then missed the second game of the twin bill and the first two games of the Royals' series at New York against the Yankees.

In a corresponding move, the team placed right-hander Nate Karns on the 10-day disabled list with a right extensor strain/nerve irritation. Karns DL stint is retroactive to May 21, making him eligible to return May 31.