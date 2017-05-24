Ricardo Lamas draws 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 214

A pair of former title contenders in the featherweight division are set to do battle as Ricardo Lamas faces "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung at UFC 214 on July 29.

The new matchup was announced via "UFC Tonight" on Wednesday.

Lamas (17-5) has bounced back and forth between wins and losses over his past four fights including a victory in his last bout against Charles Oliveira this past November.

A stalwart of the featherweight top 10, Lamas was trying to land a fight with former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, but he faces a different challenge when he returns to action in July.

Jung (14-4) better known by his nickname "The Korean Zombie" made a huge return to the Octagon in February after more than three years away when he made short work of Dennis Bermudez with a first round knockout.

Jung took time off to do mandatory military service but he looked better than ever in his last fight and he'll look to duplicate that performance when he faces Lamas at UFC 214.

