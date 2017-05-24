Jose Mourinho takes swipe at Premier League rivals after winning Europa League

Jose Mourinho has successfully guided Manchester United back into the Champions League, but the Portuguese manager couldn't help but take a parting shot at his Premier League rivals. After United shut down Ajax, 2-0, in the Europa League final, the Red Devils are back in Europe's preeminent competition and they did it the "preferred" way.

"We got the objective, we are back in the Champions League by winning an important title," the 54-year-old Mourinho, via BBC Sport. "We preferred to reach the Champions League this way than finish fourth, third or second."

That's a not-so-subtle shot at Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool, who finished second, third and fourth, respectively. United finished outside of the Champions League qualification spots at sixth in the Premier League table, but will now feature in the UCL group stage after Wednesday's win.

When things looked grim for United in the league, Mourinho rolled the dice and set up his side to focus on winning the Europa League. The gamble paid off, and it'd be wholly unexpected if Mou didn't gloat a little bit. With another trophy to add to his overflowing trophy case, he's earned that much, not that he needs a reason to take shots at his rivals.

