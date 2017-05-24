Jessica Andrade volunteers to 'hit' Angela Magana after Cyborg altercation

The ongoing saga between top ranked women's featherweight Cris Cyborg and strawweight fighter Angela Magana has now bled over into other fighters getting involved in the feud.

The entire situation started when Magana sent out a slew of messages on Twitter taking shots at Cyborg, which ended with the former Strikeforce champion confronting her at the recent UFC fighter retreat in Las Vegas.

As tensions boiled over, Cyborg punched Magana, which resulted in battery charges being filed against the Brazilian over the incident. Since that time, Magana has continued to engage in a war of words with several fighters over Twitter and even went as far as challenging Cyborg to a grappling match.

That's when former strawweight title contender Jessica Andrade got involved and offered to face Magana inside the Octagon.

"OK so let's do this. You can't fight Gabi [Garcia] or Cris [Cyborg] anyways so I volunteer to hit you inside the Octagon," Andrade wrote on Twitter.

@AngelaMagana1 @timsylviamma Ok,so lets do this…You cant fight Gabi or Cris anyways, so I volunteer to hit you inside the octagon @seanshelby @criscyborg #babycyborg — Jessica Andrade UFC (@jessicammapro) May 24, 2017

Obviously, Andrade competes in the same division as Magana and clearly didn't enjoy the things the former "Ultimate Fighter" competitor has been saying since her run in with Cyborg last weekend.

Andrade is coming off a loss to strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk but prior to that fight she had reeled off three consecutive victories while tearing through the 115-pound division.

As much as Andrade might want the fight, it's tough to tell if the UFC would actually put a top five ranked strawweight in a matchup against Magana, who is currently 0-2 inside the Octagon and hasn't had a win on her record since 2011.

Meanwhile, the UFC is still looking into the altercation between Cyborg and Magana while also awaiting word on the looming charges against the top ranked women's featherweight over the incident.

