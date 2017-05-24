NCAA BK
FSU adds prized guard M.J. Walker to recruiting class
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida State has received a significant addition to its recruiting class for the upcoming season.
The Seminoles announced on Wednesday that M.J. Walker has signed to attend school and play for coach Leonard Hamilton.
Walker, a 6-foot-5 guard from Jonesboro, Georgia, is a McDonald's All-American and averaged 27.8 points and 6.5 rebounds last season. He is ranked as the nation's 22nd-best player by 247Sports.
Walker also has international experience. He won a gold medal as a member of Team USA at the FIBA Americas U-18 Championship during the summer of 2016.
In a statement Hamilton said Walker is a complete player who can excel at both ends of the court.
Walker chose Florida State over Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Ohio State and UCLA.