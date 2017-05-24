Dana White: Conor McGregor might never fight again after Floyd Mayweather bout

UFC president Dana White fully understands that he might have a tough time getting Conor McGregor back into the Octagon if he fights boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The long-rumored bout between McGregor and Mayweather appears closer than ever to coming together, with White recently announcing hed finished working on the Irishmans side of the deal.

And if all things remain the same on their side following negotiations with Mayweather, White knows itll be hard to convince McGregor to get punched in the face again for much less money.

Let me tell you what, the other problem is if this thing goes down, you know, Conor could make anywhere from $60 to $70 million, White told Snoop Dogg on the latest episode of GGN News. What I think happens is, and Floyd is gonna make a hundred or whatever, however the thing plays out, I mean, how do you come back and fight for $8, $9, $10 million?

McGregor has seen record paydays over his last three fights where he broke or approached PPV records at UFC 196 and UFC 202 and then became the UFCs first-ever simultaneous two-division champion at UFC 205.

But even those hefty showings will be dwarfed by the potential Scrooge McDuck-type of come-up in store for McGregor if hes able to make the Mayweather bout happen.

Snoop does point out, however, and White acknowledges that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity McGregor and he should understand that his purse against Mayweather doesnt necessarily impact his purse against other UFC fighters.

Even so, a near nine-figure payout is enough to make anyone reconsider their day job, especially if that day job involves ducking punches and kicks.

Hes a smart kid, but he might never fight again. Listen, Snoop, when youre in the fight business, you gotta be hungry, man. You gotta be hungry. Its hard to get punched in the face every day when you got $75 million in the bank.