Watch LeBron get whistled for his 4th foul in the first half -- for the first time in his career

LeBron James was whistled for his fourth foul with almost seven minutes left in the first half Tuesday, sending him to the bench early in Game 4of the Eastern Conference finals.

It was the first time James picked up a fourth foul in the first half in his career.

LeBron has never had 4 fouls in the first half in any game in his career prior to tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZXvkH3MRrH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2017

LeBron has never had 4 fouls in the first half in his career. Only had 3 playoff games with 4 fouls over last two years. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 24, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers trailed by 10 at the time but managed to fall no further behind with James on the bench, heading into the locker room down 57-47. James, who was a surprising dud in Boston's Game 3 win, had 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the half.

All four fouls on LeBron looked like fouls to me. But incredibly, against a team that can't keep him from basket, HE shot zero free throws. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 24, 2017

