Watch LeBron get whistled for his 4th foul in the first half -- for the first time in his career

By Andre Vergara
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 1: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is seen during the game against the Toronto Raptors in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

LeBron James was whistled for his fourth foul with almost seven minutes left in the first half Tuesday, sending him to the bench early in Game 4of the Eastern Conference finals.

It was the first time James picked up a fourth foul in the first half in his career.

LeBron has never had 4 fouls in the first half in any game in his career prior to tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZXvkH3MRrH

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2017

LeBron has never had 4 fouls in the first half in his career. Only had 3 playoff games with 4 fouls over last two years.

— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 24, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers trailed by 10 at the time but managed to fall no further behind with James on the bench, heading into the locker room down 57-47. James, who was a surprising dud in Boston's Game 3 win, had 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the half.

All four fouls on LeBron looked like fouls to me. But incredibly, against a team that can't keep him from basket, HE shot zero free throws.

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 24, 2017

