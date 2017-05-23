Texans OL David Quessenberry back at practice after cancer battle

Houston Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry was back at practice Tuesday for the first time since he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2014.

Feel-good story of the day was seeing cancer-survivor David Quessenberry participating for the first time since his diagnosis. #Texans — Deepi Sidhu (@DeepSlant) May 23, 2017

The 26-year-old completed his cancer treatment last month and commemorated the moment by ringing the treatment centers celebratory bell so hard that it came off the wall.

Quessenberry was taken in the sixth round out of San Jose State by the Texans in 2013 but has yet to make his regular-season debut.

