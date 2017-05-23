Nike reportedly signs Odell Beckham Jr. to richest shoe deal ever for an NFL player

Odell Beckham Jr. might not be too pleased about his current deal with the New York Giants, but the Pro Bowl wideout was probably all smiles Tuesday after signing the most lucrative shoe deal ever for an NFL player, according to NFL Network.

#Giants WR Odell Beckham signed the most lucrative shoe deal ever for an @NFL player. Nike & his agent Zeke Sandhu worked out a 5-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2017

Beckham, who was a no-show at Giants OTA on Monday, reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with Nike, matching Adidas offer that exceeded $29 million, according to Nicekicks.com.

Beckhams current deal with Nike expired May 1, but the star wideout was still a restricted free agent, allowing Nike to match any offer within a 10-day window. Tuesdays deal came on the final day of that time period.

The contract could be worth as much as $48 million for eight years if Beckham reaches certain incentive levels, according to The Record. Beckham, who has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three years in the league, is set to earn $1.8 million in the final year of his rookie contract. Last month, theGiants picked up his fifth-year option for 2018 that will pay him $8.5 million.

