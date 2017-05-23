NFL owners vote to move Super Bowl LV out of Los Angeles

The Rams and Chargers announced last week that the opening of their shared Los Angeles stadium would be pushed back one year to the summer of 2020 due to record rainfall in the area. Its a disappointing piece of news for both teams and the fans, as both franchises will be forced to play in temporary locations for another year, but it also impacts the Super Bowl in 2021.

Because the league doesnt allow a stadium to host a Super Bowl in its inaugural season unless granted a waiver, Los Angeles was in jeopardy of losing the big game. And on Tuesday, owners voted to move Super Bowl LV from L.A. to Tampa Bay.

League just unanimously passed moving Los Angeles Super Bowl back to 2022, and having Tampa host Feb 2021 game. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) May 23, 2017

Tampa Bay has hosted four Super Bowls, with the most recent coming in 2009 when the Steelers beat the Cardinals. Los Angeles has played host seven times, most recently in 1993.

Super Bowl LV was supposed to be a huge event for the city of Los Angeles with both the Rams and Chargers moving into their new digs one year prior, but its smart for the NFL not to push the timeline, which already has been delayed even before the start of substantial construction.

33

View gallery





Getty Images | Getty Images