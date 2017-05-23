Mansion formerly owned by Bill France Jr. and Betty Jane France up for sale

The waterfront Florida mansion of the late NASCAR CEO Bill France Jr. and his wife Betty Jane France will be sold June 3 at a no-reserve auction conducted by Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions.

According to the auction company, the property was recently appraised for $13.8 million. It will sell at no reserve, which means the highest bidder will get the property, regardless of what the final bid price is.

Heres how the auction company describes the property:

Built in 2003, this luxurious estate is located 15 minutes from the Daytona Beach International Airport and Daytona Beach International Speedway.

Offering 325 ft of private frontage on the Halifax River, the property includes a 17,000-square-foot main residence, a guesthouse and expansive outdoor living spaces. The estate is also selling fully furnished from furniture and art to a high gloss black-lacquered piano.

The main estate consists of spaces ideal for entertaining and relaxation. The master suite is unparalleled in size and amenities with a grand vestibule, sitting area, his and hers baths, dressing rooms and closets in addition to a morning kitchen.

The first floor features a River Room, which offers impressive views, and an executive wing with a library and office. The family suites are located in the privacy of the upper level, and each spacious room has its own en-suite bath.

Additional features include a hidden wine cellar, private hair salon, T-shaped boat dock, commercial-grade elevator, and exceptional decorative touches that include hand-painted, gold-leafed and coffered ceiling as well as Venetian plaster.

