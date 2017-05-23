J.R. Smith finally brings home baby daughter more than 4 months after she was born

J.R. Smith finally brought home his baby daughter Tuesday, more than fourmonths after she was born.

Dakota weighed just 1 pound when she was born five months prematurein Januaryand spent more than 100 days in the NICU at a Cleveland-area hospital. But the family finally walked out together Tuesday.

We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep #KotasHome A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 23, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Earlier this month, Smith announced that Dakota weighed in at more than 6 pounds.

Our baby has made it to 6lbs today!!! #mykotabear #kotastrong #daddysgirl A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 4, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Congratulations to the happy family!

