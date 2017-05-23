NBA
J.R. Smith finally brings home baby daughter more than 4 months after she was born
J.R. Smith finally brought home his baby daughter Tuesday, more than fourmonths after she was born.
Dakota weighed just 1 pound when she was born five months prematurein Januaryand spent more than 100 days in the NICU at a Cleveland-area hospital. But the family finally walked out together Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Smith announced that Dakota weighed in at more than 6 pounds.
Congratulations to the happy family!
